Saudi Arabia sets last date for preparing Haj camps

Riyadh: As preparations for the upcoming Haj season are underway, the Saudi’s Ministry of Haj has asked organisations in charge of housing the pilgrims inside the country to complete all preparatory work by June 4, local media reported.

The ministry urged to complete all works before the deadline set for the 15th Dhu al-Qi`dah, corresponding to June 4, and to address any problems that may arise before the arrival of the pilgrims.

According to the Arabic daily Okaz, the companies will provide all facilities and emergency exits in accordance with the safety standards supervised by the General Administration of Civil Defense in collaboration with other competent authorities such as the Ministry of Haj and the Royal Commission for the Holy City of Makkah.

The registration deadline for Muslims living in Saudi Arabia who wished to perform Haj for the first time expired in April.

Registration was then opened for Saudis and residents who performed Haj at least five years ago, until slots are filled.

What is Haj?

The Haj pilgrimage to Makkah is a mandatory religious duty that must be performed by those Muslims who are physically and financially able to perform it, at least once in a lifetime.

This year, the Haj is expected to start on June 26 and will take place without COVID-19 restrictions, allowing a large number of pilgrims to participate.