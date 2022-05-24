Saudi Arabia: Snapchat stars fined SR 400,000

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 24th May 2022 4:46 pm IST
Representative Image

Riyadh: The General Commission for Audio Visual Media (GCAM) in Saudi Arabia on Sunday penalised two female Snapchat stars for allegedly defaming a friendly country.

The Commission has summoned the Snapchat celebrities for posting a video, offending a friendly country. A penalty is to be imposed on the offenders as prescribed in the media content control and audio-visual media law.

Also Read
UAE: Online harassment can lead to imprisonment, Rs 52.9L fine

The law states that no such content shall be published, due to which Saudi Arabia’s relations with its allies are hampered. The authority has also emphasised the need to abide by the media regulation guidelines.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button