Saudi Arabia starts issuing electronic visas for Umrah

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has started issuing electronic visas for Umrah, days after the success of the Haj season, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah has started this process to enable more Muslims to come to the Kingdom.

E-visas applications can be submitted at the Nusuk platform, so they can start arriving in the Kingdom from Muharram 1, 1445 AH corresponding to July 19.

The Nusuk platform provides services for Muslims from all over the world to visit Makkah and Madinah, in addition to housing, transportation and information services in multiple languages.

In recent months, the Kingdom has unveiled a host of facilities for Muslims abroad to come to the country to perform the Umrah.

Millions of Muslims, who cannot physically or financially afford the annual haj, flock to Saudi Arabia to perform the Umrah pilgrimage.

This year, Haj season was held without any restrictions this year, after three years of age and crowd restrictions, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 27, Saudi Arabia announced that the total number of pilgrims, from over 150 countries this year exceeded 1.8 million.