Saudi Arabia takes steps to contain spread of coronavirus

Riyadh: The government of Saudi Arabia took many steps to contain the spread of coronavirus. A few of them are as follows:

Established the’ National Command and Control Center’ to monitor and follow up coronavirus cases. Contributed $10 million to support world health effort. Temporarily suspended entry to two holy mosques. Suspended entry of all visitors to Saudi Arabia Stopped internal transport system. Closed educational institutions. Suspended all sports activities. Closed market except stores of essential items. Suspended congregational prayers in mosques. National curfew imposed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for 21 days.

What has the government of the Kingdom of #Saudi_Arabia done to protect its people from #Covid-19?

pic.twitter.com/KfA18C92PH — إمارة منطقة المدينة المنورة (@imarat_almadina) March 28, 2020

Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia

Despite all the precautionary measures, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 1104. Out of the total cases, 1066 are active cases.

Besides 1066 active cases, the country has reported three casualties so far while 35 persons have recovered.

