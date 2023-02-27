Saudi Arabia supports Ukraine with $410 million worth aid package

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) provided two packages of humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth 410 million dollars, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi-Ukrainian meeting in Kiev on Sunday, witnessed the signing of an agreement and a memorandum of understanding, with financing amounting to $400 million.

Also Read Saudi grants Syrian boy’s wish to meet Cristiano Ronaldo

The agreement includes a joint cooperation program to provide humanitarian aid from the Kingdom to Ukraine at a value of $100 million.

The memorandum of understanding also includes financing oil derivatives worth 300 million dollars as a grant provided by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development for Ukraine.

#كييف | سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan: قدمت المملكة حزمتين من المساعدات بقيمة 410 ملايين دولار للتخفيف من معاناة الشعب الأوكراني الصديق pic.twitter.com/Q5PdLWtj1B — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 26, 2023

#انفوجرافيك_الخارجية | توقيع اتفاقية ومذكرة تفاهم بين المملكة وأوكرانيا بقيمة 400 مليون دولار 🇺🇦🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/IYK89g5xff — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 26, 2023

On Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan visited the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, first of its kind visit by a Saudi official since the start of the war nearly a year ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received Prince Faisal in Kiev on Sunday.

In a press conference reported by the media, from Kiev, the Saudi foreign minister said that his country is keen to end the Ukrainian-Russian crisis peacefully and is looking for opportunities for settlement with all parties.

#كييف | فخامة الرئيس فلاديمير زيلينسكي رئيس أوكرانيا يستقبل سمو وزير الخارجية الأمير #فيصل_بن_فرحان @FaisalbinFarhan والوفد المرافق له، في مقر الرئاسة بالعاصمة كييف 🇸🇦🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/PcBgLFKICv — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 26, 2023

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) said that the signing of the agreement and memorandum reflects the Kingdom’s support for Ukraine in facing social and economic challenges.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, which was followed by angry international reactions and the imposition of “tough” economic and financial sanctions on Moscow.