Saudi Arabia: Temperatures expected to rise to 43°C during Haj season

Riyadh: The forecasts for this year’s Haj season predict very hot weather, with temperatures expected to reach 43.2 degrees Celsius in Makkah and Madinah.

The National Center of Meteorology revealed, through its official account on the Twitter platform, a report on the prevailing climatic condition of the expected temperatures in Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah during the Haj season for this year 1443 AH.

In detail, the report indicated that the average surface temperature of Makkah during the next month of Dhul-Hijjah will be higher than the average with an increase of up to a quarter of a degree, while the rain will be around the average with surface winds, often accompanied by a sandstorm.

Haj season 1443 AH weather forecast

According to the meteorological centre’s report, the rain will be around the average, with activity in dusty surface winds at times, and the average maximum temperature in the month of Dhul-Hijjah will reach 43.2 degree Celsius, while at night it tends to be relatively moderate, with an average minimum temperature of 28.8 degree Celsius.

Highest relative humidity recorded in Makkah and Madinah

The meteorological report pointed out that the highest relative humidity recorded in Makkah Al-Mukarramah during this month was 93 percent while the lowest relative humidity was 6 percent.

As for the climatic data for Madinah, it is indicated that the highest relative humidity recorded during this month was 92 per cent, while the lowest relative humidity was 1 percent.

Average maximum temperatures

As for the rain, it will be around the average, with activity in the surface winds that raise dust at times, and the average maximum temperature is 43 degrees Celsius, while at night it tends to be relatively moderate, with an average minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, with formations of low and medium-high clouds.

🛑تقرير الحالة المناخية السائدة خلال موسم حج هذا العام يشير إلى ارتفاع طفيف لدرجات الحرارة لايتجاوز درجة واحدة عن المعدل في #مكةالمكرمة و #المدينةالمنورة.#نحيطكم_بأجوائكم #موسم_حج_1443 pic.twitter.com/hUYJqwO4cJ — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (NCM) (@PmeMediacen) June 20, 2022

Regions with the highest temperatures recorded in the Kingdom

In the same context, a spokesman for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussain Al-Qahtani, revealed the highest temperatures recorded in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recently.

He indicated that some regions of the Kingdom recorded a significant rise in temperatures, which reached 51 degrees Celsius, and that the degrees in Qaisumah reached 47 degrees Celsius.

Al-Qahtani said that we have entered the summer season by meteorology, and on Tuesday, June 21, we will enter it astronomically. He added that the highest temperature recorded so far is in Wadi Al-Farra area in Madinah in the shade, and 49 degrees in Al-Nairiyah. It is expected that this wave will remain until Tuesday.

He explained that the highlands from Taif to Jizan are witnessing relatively high temperatures, adding that the summer season is characterized by high temperatures in addition to rain on the heights and dusty winds in some areas, especially the central.

A spokesman for the National Center of Meteorology stated that all international reports refer to extreme phenomena that the world is going through, whether in high temperatures or unprecedented heavy rain or dust.