Saudi Arabia to allow full capacity attendance at Makkah, Madinah mosques

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will allow full-capacity attendance at the country’s two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah, starting from October 17, 2021.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted an official source in the Saudi ministry of interior, as saying that the decisions come based on what was submitted by the competent health authorities in response to a sharp drop in daily infections.

تخفيف الاحترازات الصحية في المملكة، ابتداء من يوم الأحد الموافق 17 أكتوبر 2021.#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/ftEvfuYK7C — واس العام (@SPAregions) October 15, 2021

Social distancing regulations will also be dropped and public places, transport, restaurants, cinemas, and other gatherings will be allowed to operate at full capacity once again.

Masks in open spaces will no longer be mandatory for fully-vaccinated people, although members of the public must still wear them in closed spaces and areas that are not monitored by the Tawakkalna tracing app.

Worshippers who have received both vaccine doses will now be able to visit the mosque while wearing a mask and using the Umrah tracking app.

The interior ministry said that the rules were subject to change depending on the development of the pandemic.

The Kingdom reported 48 COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths in the span on Friday.