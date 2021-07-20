Saudi Arabia to allow vaccinated citizens to travel abroad

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will allow citizens who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine to travel abroad from August 9, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Interior Ministry’s decision comes as part of precautionary measures against the virus and its new variants, it said.

The decision excepts children below 12 who should have a valid health insurance policy, approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), to cover the risks of the Covid-19, the Xinhua news agency reported.

It also doesn’t apply to citizens who recovered from the virus in less than six months, and those who recovered and received one dose of the vaccine.

Saudi Arabia lifted the travel ban on citizens on May 17 after a remarkable reduction in infection cases. The ban was lifted after more than a year of imposing it as part of a series of steps to deal with Covid-19 outbreaks.