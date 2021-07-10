Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on July 20 as crescent not sighted

Riyadh: In Saudi Arabia, Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on July 20 as the crescent was not sighted in the Kingdom on Friday. The Zul Hajjah will begin on July 11 and the day of Arafat will be on July 19.

According to the statement issued by the top court in Saudi Arabia, Hajj will commence on July 18 and end on July 22, Saudi Gazette reported.

This year, the Saudi government denied the entry of foreigners to perform Hajj due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 60,000 people residing in the Kingdom have been given permission to perform the pilgrimage.

Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) in India

In India, Eid-ul-Adha which is also known as Bakrid is usually celebrated a day after it is celebrated in Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom will celebrate the festival on July 20, Eid-ul-Adha in India is likely to be on July 21.

However, the confirmed date of the festival can be announced only after the sighting of the crescent in India.

It may be mentioned that Eid-ul-Adha is one of two major festivals in Islam. It is celebrated on the 10th Zul Hajjah.