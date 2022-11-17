Saudi Arabia to finance restoration of Islamic center in Jakarta

Riyadh: Embodying the fraternal relations between Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Indonesia, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud announced that the Kingdom would sponsor the restoration of the Islamic Center in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, after large parts of the center were exposed to a fire accident in October 2022.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported that Wednesday’s announcement reflects the crown prince’s interest in preserving the site because it “plays a major role in educating the younger generations and spreading Islamic tolerance and the message of peace.”

Indonesian Ambassador Abdulaziz Ahmed said, “I express my deep gratitude to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, for attending the G20 summit in Bali.”

“We hope that the presence will further strengthen relations between the two countries, not only at the G20 but especially for the good relations between the two nations that have been established from thousands of years ago.

“We welcome the initiative to fund the renewal of Jakarta Islamic Center (JIC) by the Kingdom, as a reflection of the brotherly relationship between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Indonesia,” he added.

Abdulaziz ahmed continues, “JIC is an important institution for spreading Islam, not only to the people of Jakarta but also to the people of Indonesia. We believe that the initiative will strengthen the brotherly relations between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia now and in the future.”

The mosque’s large dome collapsed in October during its renovation process, following a major fire, with no injuries reported.

Islamic Center in Jakarta is of high importance in Indonesia in particular, and in all of East Asia. Because it is an Islamic and civilized center concerned with religious and cultural studies, dialogues, and scientific councils, as well as its educational, training, and commercial facilities, in addition to a large hall for Islamic conferences organized by the center or hosted by the capital, Jakarta, and a hotel for guest accommodation.

The area of ​​the Islamic Center in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, is 109,435 square meters.

The center includes many facilities, including a mosque of 2,200 square meters that can accommodate more than 20,000 worshipers, in addition to a research studies center and a conference hall.