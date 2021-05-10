Saudi Arabia to hold Haj under COVID-19 safety measures

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has announced its plan to hold this year’s Haj pilgrimage under COVID-19 safety measures that will ensure preserving the health and safety of the worshippers, state media reported.

The health authorities in the Kingdom continue to assess conditions and take all measures to protect the health and well-being of the public, state media quoted the Ministry of Haj and Umrah as saying on Sunday.

It added that organisation details of the Haj season will be announced later, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry did not mention whether foreign pilgrims will be allowed to attend this season.

The Kingdom had organized an exceptional Haj season last year with a limited number of pilgrims as part of precautionary measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Saudi Arabia has so far reported 426,384 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 7,072 deaths and 409,740 recoveries.