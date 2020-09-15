Saudi Arabia to host concerts to celebrate country’s 90th National Day

By Sameer Updated: 15th September 2020 11:53 am IST
Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia decided to host concerts in Jeddah and Riyadh on the occasion of the country’s 90th National Day.

Jeddah

On 22nd September, Emirati Singer Ahlam will perform in Jeddah. On Sunday, Ahlam tweeted, “I’m coming over to you, people of Jeddah”.

Abadi Al-Jawhar and Dalia Mubarak will perform on 23rd September, National Day in Jeddah. On 24th, 25th and 26th September, Angham & Tamer Ashour, Mohamed Hamaki and Amr Diab will perform respectively.

Riyadh

In Riyadh, Majed Al Mohandes will perform on 23rd September whereas, on 25th September, Rabeh Sager will be seen on stage.

On 23rd September, Rashid Al Majid and Aseel Abu Bakr will perform a joint concert at Green Hall, Dammam.

Although there are limited seats at each concert, fans can watch live from home.

