Saudi Arabia to host WTTC 22nd global summit

Riyadh: The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has announced that its 22nd Global Summit will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the end of 2022, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The WTTC World Summit is the largest event in the world for the travel and tourism sector. The Kingdom will host the summit after its 21st edition to be held in Manila, the Philippines from 14 to 16 March 2022.

The Kingdom’s minister of tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb welcomed the decision to choose the Kingdom as a host country for the next edition of the WTTC Global Summit 2022.

“The summit is an important platform to support efforts of partnership and coordination between the public and private sectors to improve the future of tourism,” Al-Khateeb said.

Speaking from the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, WTTC President & CEO, Julia Simpson said: “Since the very beginning, when the pandemic brought international travel to an almost complete standstill, Saudi Arabia has shown its total commitment to our sector, ensuring it has remained at the forefront of the global agenda.”

“It has been instrumental in leading the recovery of a sector which is critical to economies, jobs and livelihoods around the world.”

“For that, we are grateful and want to recognise their incredible efforts by bringing the Global Travel & Tourism sector to the Kingdom next year,” she added.

Further details of the WTTC Global Summit in Riyadh will be announced in due course.