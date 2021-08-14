Saudi Arabia to impose travel ban on fraud detainees

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia cabinet on Thursday has issued an order allowing the public prosecution to impose a travel ban on people detained on fraud charges, pending a final court ruling.

As soon as final ruling is issued convicting a non-Saudi on charges of commercial fraud, the convict will be removed from the Kingdom and prevented from returning.

This is in accordance with the regulations set by the ministry of interior, the ministry of commerce and the ministry of investment.

In light of its ongoing crackdown on fraudulent business practices, Saudi Arabia has issued another ruling in an effort to curb commercial fraud.

New regulations have been unveiled to help in eliminating unscrupulous business practices in the country, and these measures include tougher penalties for violators of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 5 million Saudi riyals.

Saudi Arabia: One year jail for spreading rumours on COVID-19

Also, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has repeated its previous warning imposing severe penalties on those who spread rumours related to the COVID-19.

The government said that anyone who spreads rumours about the COVID-19 shall be punished with a fine of no less than 100,000 Saudi riyals and not more than one million riyals, or imprisonment for a period of not less than one year and not more than five years, or both.

Saudi Arabia to impose hefty fines on travelers coming from red-list countries

On August 1, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) announced the imposition of a fine of 500,000 Saudi Riyals ( Rs 99,10,641) on travelers coming on from the countries which have been red-listed by the Kingdom due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The countries on the kingdom’s red list are the UAE, Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Ethiopia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, India, and Vietnam.

Saudi Arabia to impose 3-year travel ban for citizens traveling to red-listed countries

On July 27, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will impose a three-year travel ban on citizens who travel to the countries which have been red-listed by the Kingdom due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.