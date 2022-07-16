Saudi Arabia to increase oil production: Mohammed bin Salman

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia]: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said on Saturday that the kingdom will increase oil production to 13 million barrels per day at most, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia won’t have the capability to raise production further, the crown prince was quoted as saying.

His announcement came during a summit in Jeddah with U.S. President Joe Biden and leaders of other Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Egypt, Jordan and Iraq.

The crown prince said unrealistic energy policies would lead to higher inflation, urging unified efforts to support the world economy at a time of profound challenges.

He called for international efforts to face the challenges of COVID-19 and geopolitics situations to achieve global economic recovery and food and health security.

Biden attended the summit on the last day of his first Middle East tour since taking office in early 2021.