Saudi Arabia to issue permits for iftar meal distribution in Makkah

Riyadh: Ahead of Ramadan, Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Makkah announced on Wednesday that it would issue permits for holding iftar meals at the grand mosque as well as in residential neighborhoods and streets across the city.

Keeping in mind the spirit of religion and unity during Ramadan, the Muslim worshipers of Makkah resume a very precious act of kindness.

The watering and relief committee in Makkah announced the resumption of permits for the Iftar Sayim initiative after the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic temporarily halted the application process.

Iftar Sayim refers to the charitable practice of providing fasting Muslims with meals to break their fast.

This year, products authorized for distribution will be limited to dry foods or items that are pre-packaged to reduce the risk of contamination. However, those who wish to distribute hot food can continue to do so in Mecca.

In addition, interested parties can apply for the distribution of food baskets to poor families in Makkah on the official website, https://sr-mkh.org.sa, which provides ample provisions throughout the month.