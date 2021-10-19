Saudi Arabia to launch drones to plant trees in desert

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is all set to launch drone technology to plant 100,000 trees in a nature reserve in the north of the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The move is part of a plan to develop vegetation cover, combat desertification, and cultivate local trees and wild plants in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve in Hail.

Prince Turki bin Muhammad bin Fahd, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the reserve said that the afforestation campaign aims to preserve environmental diversity and enhance environmental protection.

Earlier in March 2021, Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled the ambitious campaign ‘Saudi Green Initiative'(SGI) and ‘Middle East Green Initiative’ (MGI) that sees Saudi Arabia planting 10 billion trees in coming decades and working with other Arab states to plant another 40 billion trees, to reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and land degradation.

The Saudi Green Initiative is part of the prince’s Vision 2030 plan to reduce its reliance on oil revenues and improve quality of life.

The Kingdom will hold the inaugural SGI and MGI summits in Riyadh from October 23-25. Both initiatives will bring together heads of state, public officials, business leaders, academic pioneers, environmental specialists and civil society.