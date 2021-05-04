Saudi Arabia to open its land, sea and air borders from May 17

Riyadh: The Interior Ministry of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced to open its land, sea and air borders from May 17. The embargo on the Saudi citizens to travel abroad shall be lifted.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Saudi Interior Ministry said those who have taken two dozes of Covid-19 vaccine, or one doze 15 days prior to their journey, those who recovered from the Corona virus within the last six months or those below 18.

Saudi Arabia has imposed a travel ban on its citizens since the onset of Corona pandemic in March 2020.

The Kingdom opened its borders in July 2020 but its citizen were barred to trvel abroad. The Saudi authorities postponed the decision to open the border exits till May 17.

In February, Saudi Arabia banned entry of the citizens of 20 countries including Pakistan. Only diplomats and medical personnel were exempted from such entry ban.

Meanwhile, Saudi Minister of Health Dr. Toufiq Al Rabi’a, speaking on Vision 2030, said the Saudi government has supplied 95 lakh vaccines. He emphasized on the quality of the vaccines rather on its quantity.