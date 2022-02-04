Saudi Arabia to recruit domestic workers from eight more countries

Riyadh: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development aims to recruit workers from eight African and Asian countries, local media reported on Thursday.

According to Arabic daily Al Eqtisadiah,Saudi spokesman for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saad Al Hamad said eight countries will join sixteen other countries from which domestic labour’s recruitment is allowed.

Saad Al Hamad did not reveal the identity of the countries that will bring in domestic workers from them during this year.

The employment of domestic workers in Saudi Arabia is currently allowed from India, Philippines, Niger, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Mauritania, Uganda, Eritrea, South Africa, Madagascar, Uzbekistan, Cambodia, Mali and Kenya.

It is reported that, the ministry is working hard to diversify the nationalities of domestic workers in the Kingdom; leaving no room for some labor-exporting countries to put pressure on the Saudi market and raise recruitment prices.

Al-Hammad stressed the importance of making citizens aware of not committing any violations against domestic workers such as delaying salaries and keeping their passports in custody.

The number of recruitment offices in the Kingdom has reached 1,215, while the number of recruitment companies has reached 43 companies.

The domestic workers in Saudi Arabia include nine types of professions: house managers, drivers, servants, house cleaners, cooks and caterers, guardians of homes, buildings and rest houses, home farmers, and home tailors.

In late 2021, an official Saudi statistic stated that the number of domestic drivers in the Kingdom amounted to about 1.75 million drivers, equivalent to 50 per cent of the proportion of domestic workers in the country, whose number is estimated at 3.29 million workers.