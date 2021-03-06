Saudi Arabia to resume dine-in at restaurants, gym, and malls from March 7

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided not to extend some of the precautionary measures that began on February 3 and February 14 as the new cases in the country appear to have stabilized in recent days, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday, citing a statement from the country’s interior ministry.

According to the interior ministry, the move will come into force from March 7, allowing the resumption of dine-in services in restaurants and cafes, entertainment activities and events, the opening of cinemas, indoor entertainment centers, and independent indoor games venues like gyms and sports centers.

However, the suspension of events and parties will continue until further notice. This includes weddings, corporate meetings events in banquet halls, and social events. Social events will continue to be restricted to a maximum of 20 people.

The authorities have urged the general public to adhere to these measures and not to be complacent in the application of precautionary measures, preventive measures and protocols approved for all activities, in order to preserve the public health of the society.

“There will be more inspection campaigns in the future, to ensure that all individuals and establishments adhere to the precautionary measures and that fines are imposed on violators,” Saudi Press Agency added.

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 tally stands at 370,092 confirmed cases, 369,992 recovered patients, and 6,519 deaths.