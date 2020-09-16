Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah service; lifts travel restrictions

Dubai: Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will soon resume Umrah service with only a limited number of domestic pilgrims from within the Kingdom.

As part of the Ministry of Interior’s plans to ease restrictions on travel, the ministry on Sunday announced the partial lifting of travel restrictions from September 15, while the complete lifting will be done from January 1, 2021.

According to Gulf News, the ministry will allow Gulf citizens and non-Saudis with valid residency permits or visas to enter the kingdom from Tuesday, September 15, on the condition that they are not infected with the virus.

Keeping in view the pandemic situation, the suspension of Umrah service will be lifted gradually.

As of now, domestic pilgrims will be permitted to perform the pilgrimage, on showing a medical certificate which certifies that they are tested negative for the coronavirus. Coronavirus precautionary measures and preventive protocols will be followed while allowing Umrah. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will soon announce the guidelines in this regard.

Concerned authorities will issue a permit to perform Umrah to those fulfilling the terms and conditions. There will be a mobile application that specifies the date and time of performance of the pilgrimage by each pilgrim.