Saudi Arabia to start receiving Umrah requests from foreigners

By ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 9th August 2021 1:03 am IST
Mecca: Muslim pilgrims circumambulate around the Kaaba, the cubic building at the Grand Mosque, as they keep social distancing to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, during the minor pilgrimage, known as Umrah, in the Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, May 30, 2021.AP/PTI Photo

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday receiving Umrah requests from foreign performers from Aug. 9, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

For the concerns over COVID-19, only the vaccinated and the recovered will be provided with permissions, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced.

The Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat said the authorities determine the countries from which Umrah performers come, and their numbers on a periodic basis according to the classification of preventive measures.

He called upon the performers to adhere to organizational plans and health procedures set by the ministry.

Saudi Arabia received on Nov. 1 foreign pilgrims under tight precautionary measures to perform Umrah for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic early last year.

