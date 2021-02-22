Saudi Arabia to take up programs to protect, promote human rights

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia is currently working on new programs to protect and promote human rights in the Kingdom and around the world, Saudi Human Rights Commission president Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad said on Sunday.

In a statement, Al-Awwad said that the kingdom will launch new human rights training programs and it is the responsibility of all departments, institutions and individuals to ensure protection of human rights for all.

In the presence of Princess Lamia bint Majed Saud Al-Saud, the secretary-general and member of the board of trustees at Alwaleed Philanthropies, HRC and Alwaleed Philanthropies launched a series of training programs and seminars as part of an MoU signed by both parties.

Human rights training programs will enhance the skills of workers in the field of human rights and charitable work.

Speaking at the occasion, Al-Awwad said, “Human Rights Commission is ready to cooperate with all local, regional, and international establishments working in the field of human rights and the commission is aiming to integrate human rights methodology into the sector, strengthen interaction with human rights mechanisms and build capabilities for specialist workers.”

Princess Lamia emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and support, and continued efforts to support women’s work in the legal field.

The training programs will be conducted over two days and will address the state’s responsibility for international and local human rights law, human rights, concepts and terminology, and the protection of rights at the national level.