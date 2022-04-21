Saudi Arabia to witness thunder, hailstorms until Sunday

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s National Center of Meteorology said several regions across the Kingdom will be witnessing thunderstorms, hail, stirring dust and an active velocity of air currents, and the weather will continue until Sunday.

Based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, the activity of the stirring dust leads to a near lack of horizontal visibility in some governorates of the Kingdom, such as the governorates of Asir, Jazan, Al-Baha, Najran, Makkah and Madinah.

The center noted that it will also include Qassim and Riyadh regions.

The center said that parts of the northern border regions, Al-Jawf and Tabuk will witness heavy rain, noting that initial forecasts indicate that chances of rain will continue in most regions of Saudi Arabia until the end of next week.

🔴الناطق الرسمي للمركز حسين القحطاني الأيام المتبقية من شهر #ابريل ستشهد أغلب مناطق #المملكة #أمطار متوسطة في مجملها وقد تصل الى غزيرة على وسط وغرب المملكة..وشهر #مايو أقرب لأجواء الصيف. #نحيطكم_بأجوائكم — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (NCM) (@PmeMediacen) April 18, 2022

NCM expected that rains will be thundery and heavy at times in several parts of the Kingdom, especially in Hail, Al-Qassim and Madinah, and it will be accompanied by hail and thunderstorms.

Here are visuals from Saudi documented by Twitter users:

أمطار الحرازات جده pic.twitter.com/NUyBXP9xMo — أبو خالد (@2_omarr) April 21, 2022