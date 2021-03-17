Saudi Arabia: Travelers need not pay tax worth less than SR 3K

Riyadh: Travelers arriving in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not have to pay customs duties on their new personal belongings if their value is less than 3000 Saudi riyals (US $ 800).

Saudi customs said that the maximum value for personal shipment is 1000 Saudi riyals (including fees shipping).

Saudi customs on its Twitter account on Tuesday said that a 15 per cent value-added tax has been imposed on imported goods, and students returning from abroad will be exempt from taxes on used home furniture and personal belongings as soon as possible.

Further, it added that evidence of college attendance has been presented, and cars manufactured in 2016 and on are allowed to be imported from the UAE to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, if they follow local specifications and standards and the fuel economy standard.

Tax will be applied at 5 per cent of the car’s value in addition to 15 per cent value-added tax. The rate of 15 per cent value-added tax applies to goods imported from other Gulf countries, in addition to shipping fees, customs fees and any other fees.

These will be applied until the date Saudi Customs said that the electronic services system between the Gulf states has started.