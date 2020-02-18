Saudi Arabia: Tremors hit Madina

Madina: Earthquake of minor intensity hit the holy city of Saudi Arabia, Madina. The tremors of magnitude 2.28 and depth of 5.4 km were felt in the city at 11:35 a.m. on Monday.
The tremors were detected by the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS).
Luckily, neither anyone got injured nor damages to property were reported.
It may be mentioned that Madina is the capital of the Al-Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia. Al-Masjid an-Nabawi is located in the city.
The city is one of the three holiest cities in Islam.