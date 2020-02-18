Saudi Arabia: Tremors hit Madina

A+ A-

Madina: Earthquake of minor intensity hit the holy city of Saudi Arabia, Madina. The tremors of magnitude 2.28 and depth of 5.4 km were felt in the city at 11:35 a.m. on Monday.

The tremors were detected by the Saudi Geological Survey (SGS).

رصد المركز الوطني للزلازل والبراكين #بهيئة_المساحة_الجيولوجية_السعودية شمال غرب المدينة المنورة هزة أرضية ضعيفة جدًا على مقياس ريختر بلغت قوتها ١٨ , ٢ ، وعمق ٤ , ٥ كم في تمام الساعة ٣٥ : ١١ pic.twitter.com/aOnjIqa3ZN — هيئة المساحة الجيولوجية السعودية (@SgsOrgSa) February 17, 2020

Luckily, neither anyone got injured nor damages to property were reported.

It may be mentioned that Madina is the capital of the Al-Madinah Region, Saudi Arabia. Al-Masjid an-Nabawi is located in the city.

The city is one of the three holiest cities in Islam.