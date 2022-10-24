Saudi Arabia: Umrah insurance mandatory for overseas pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced that the Umrah insurance policy is a mandatory document for pilgrims coming from overseas, and it is included in the visa fees, as it provides its holder with comprehensive coverage.

Through an infographic published by the ministry of Haj on Twitter on Saturday, the comprehensive coverage was summarized in four cases.

The ministry stated that its coverage will be as follows

Emergency health cases

COVID emergency injuries

General accidents and deaths

Cancellation or delay of departing flights

The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has set the value of the insurance policy benefit, which amounts to 100,000 Saudi Arabian Riyals (SAR).

On October 19, Wednesday, Ministry of Haj and Umrah announced that it had issued about two million visas to those wishing to perform Umrah, from 176 countries around the world, from the beginning of this year 1444 AH.

In August 2022, the Ministry of Haj and Umrah decided to allow all types of visas to perform Umrah for those coming to the Kingdom.

It explained that to perform Umrah, it is required to obtain comprehensive health insurance for visitors, which includes coverage of treatment costs from infection with the emerging COVID-19, personal accidents that result in death or disability, flight delays or cancellations, and other matters.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced, in July 2022, the start of receiving requests to issue visas for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom from all countries of the world, to perform Umrah and visit the Prophet’s Mosque.