Saudi Arabia: Umrah registration to resume from July 19

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah has announced that registration service for Umrah would be open to the public on Tuesday, 20 Zul hijjah or July 19, right after the Haj season ends.

In June 2022, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced that it suspended the issuance of Umrah permits from June 23.

The Ministry decided to limit Umrah services to only Haj pilgrims to maintain health and facilitate the Haj rituals of Haj pilgrims, and reduce the density of the number of pilgrims at the holy mosque.

Ministry explained that the restrictions on Umrah for Haj pilgrims will be carried out for 26 days until Tuesday 20 Zul hijjah 1443 H.

This year, nearly one million pilgrims successfully completed Haj on July 9 as they prayed on the plains of Arafat and moved to Muzdalifa.

On Tuesday, July 12, Saudi Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, also chairman of the Central Haj Committee, announced the success of the pilgrimage of 2022 at all security, service and health levels.