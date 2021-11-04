Saudi Arabia uses AI, modern technology in two holy mosques

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques continues to complete the development plans for the system of services of the Grand Mosque in Makka and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, according to the latest international standards using artificial intelligence and modern technologies, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Intelligent disinfection and sterilization

All robots developed by the presidency, with the support of the Kingdom’s leadership, operate with an automated control system programmed on a pre-map, and at six levels, which improves the safety of a healthy environmental atmosphere and intelligently analyzes cleaning, sterilization and disinfection requirements.

Photo: Haramain Sharifain/twitter

The robot for sterilizing and distributing Zamzam water has been patented by Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM), and one device works from 5-8 hours without human intervention, and it has a capacity of 23.8 liters.

Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

Another use of modern technology is the Smart Robot, which performs high-quality floor washing and disinfection operations for a period of 4 hours without any human intervention. The automated sterilization system comes to protect pilgrims and worshipers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The smart robot weighs 300 kg with a tank of 68.14 liters capacity for clean water. It has a speed of 0-5 km per hour.

Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

In the month of October 2021, at least 500 automatic devices and 20 robots for hand sterilization and 550 manual sterilization stations have been deployed across the mosque.

Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of restrictions in the two Holy Mosques on October 17. Worshipers and pilgrims who have received both vaccine doses are now able to visit the Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah.

45 teams to sterilize the Grand Mosque

The presidency is also carrying out operations to clean, sanitize and perfume the Grand Mosque’s carpets around the clock. (SPA)

The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosque has allocated 45 teams working around the clock to sterilize the Grand Mosque, its outer courtyards and toilets, using more than 25,000 liters per day of environmentally friendly sterilizers

An estimated 600 workers will be inside the holy mosque as more than 500 modern automatic devices for hand sterilization were distributed, and 50 pumps were provided to combat pests and insects.

In addition, the presidency provided 20 Biocare devices, 550 hand pumps, and other sterilization tools for the atmosphere and surface at the Grand Mosque. The presidency is also carrying out operations to clean, sanitize and perfume the Grand Mosque’s carpets around the clock, as well as washing 1,500 carpets weekly in Kudai, to maintain standards and ensure the safety of worshippers.