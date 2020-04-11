Saudi Arabia uses ‘drones’ to monitor body temperature

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has started using thermal drones to monitor temperatures of it’s people. The drone is used in open spaces and markets in line with precautionary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is equipped with thermal cameras operating on artificial intelligence, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. The thermal cameras can monitor up to 24 people per second. If a person is recorded as having a high temperature, they will be denied entry to the open market and asked to check with medical professionals immediately.

The kingdom of about 33 million people has reported 2,932 cases and 41 deaths.

