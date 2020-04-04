Saudi Arabia: Validity of expats’ resident ID cards extended

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia extended the validity of expats’ resident ID cards for three months at no extra charges. This announcement was made by the General Directorate of Passports.

As per the reports, private-sector workers’ cards that got expired on or after 18th March will be automatically extended to 30th June.

Coronavirus in Saudi Arabia

This decision was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed the lives of thousands of people worldwide.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus death toll in Saudi Arabia reached 29 whereas, the total number of cases in the country crossed 2,000.

