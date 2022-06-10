Saudi Arabia warns of 6 products that cause car fires during summers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Civil Defense on Thursday warned the public against six products that may cause a car to catch fire during the intense summer heat.
According to Saudi Civil Defense, people should not leave flammable materials inside cars, especially during the summer.
Six products that might expose the car to fire
- Lighter
- Portable charger
- Liuid hand sanitizer
- Compressed perfume
- Gas canister
- Phone battery
Follow these safety measures
- Monitor engine oil and radiator levels before your trip
- Turn off the engine at petrol stations and avoid smoking
- Get annual safety checks done from reputable car service centres
- Close the fuel tank cap firmly
- Keep a fire extinguisher in the car
- Keep a first-aid kit on board
As per media reports, the rate of car fire accidents in the summer has increased in recent years, and it results in human and material losses.
The authorities called on motorists to take safety and security measures to avoid such accidents.
The Civil Defense warned everyone to ensure that none of these products is left in the car in order to preserve public safety.