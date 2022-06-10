Saudi Arabia warns of 6 products that cause car fires during summers

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Civil Defense on Thursday warned the public against six products that may cause a car to catch fire during the intense summer heat.

According to Saudi Civil Defense, people should not leave flammable materials inside cars, especially during the summer.

Six products that might expose the car to fire

Lighter

Portable charger

Liuid hand sanitizer

Compressed perfume

Gas canister

Phone battery

Follow these safety measures

Monitor engine oil and radiator levels before your trip

Turn off the engine at petrol stations and avoid smoking

Get annual safety checks done from reputable car service centres

Close the fuel tank cap firmly

Keep a fire extinguisher in the car

Keep a first-aid kit on board

As per media reports, the rate of car fire accidents in the summer has increased in recent years, and it results in human and material losses.

The authorities called on motorists to take safety and security measures to avoid such accidents.

The Civil Defense warned everyone to ensure that none of these products is left in the car in order to preserve public safety.