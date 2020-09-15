Saudi Arabia: Wife celebrates husband’s second marriage, video goes viral

Riyadh: A woman in Saudi Arabia celebrated the second marriage of her husband. She even presented a gift to him.

Woman took four years to prepare

Confirming her blessing and acceptance of the marriage, the woman, Umm Omar said that it took four years for her to mentally prepare for it.

هديتي المتواضعه لزوجي بمناسبة زواجه الثاني وحبيت اشاركها معكم لنشر السلام والالفه بين الأُسر السعودية وحسيت ان مجتمعنا بحاجة الى نماذج ايجابية في الحياة الزوجية 🌹❤️ اذا تايدوني اسعدوني برتويت لعله ينشر الفرح والبهجة بين الازواج ❤️ 🥰 #شوق_الدويني_تبارك_لزوجها_زواجه_الثاني pic.twitter.com/uaTOsf1emu — ام عمر ♈︎ (@hair4412) September 11, 2020

As per the report, the woman had encouraged her husband to marry another woman. Citing the reason for such a decision, she said that for the past six years, she is living in Madina and due to work, her husband resides in another city.

She has also ensured that her children not also accept the marriage but also celebrate father’s second wedding.

After the wedding, Umm Omar gave blessing to the marriage and presented a package of honey as gift.

Wedding celebration in Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the bride and groom celebrate their wedding separately.

Male wedding celebration will be simple. Only tea, coffee and dinner will be made available. The duration of the celebration will be less than four hours.

Female wedding will include singers, photographers, DJs and others. However, no males are allowed in the celebrations. All staff will be female.

Even when the groom visits, all women except the bride will cover themselves with abayas.