Saudi Arabia witnesses sharp spike in number of coronavirus cases

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia witnessed a sharp spike in the number of coronavirus cases. During the past 24 hours, the Kingdom reported 2840 new coronavirus positive cases.

Meanwhile, the country also reported 1797 recoveries on Saturday.

Country’s tally crossed 52 thousand

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom crossed 52 thousand whereas, 302 succumbed to COVID-19.

In Saudi Arabia, the highest number of coronavirus cases is recorded in Riyadh.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, the Kingdom had taken many precautionary steps. Recently, it announced a 24-hour lockdown for Eid holiday.

