Saudi Arabia: Woman steals Range Rover after a test drive

Riyadh: A woman allegedly stole a high-end Range Rover in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, after taking it for a test drive, local media from the gulf country reported.

The owner of the car had reportedly put an online advertisement to sell his Range Rover car on Absher platform and the woman had called to make an offer to buy it.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, in which the woman wearing a black abaya and a facemask and another person, who she claimed to be her brother, can be seen meeting the car owner and asking for a test drive. As soon as they get inside, the car starts speeding away. The video shows the owner frantically running around.

Watch the video here:

📌 بطريقة جديدة امراة تسرق رنج روفر بحي العليا في الرياض.

عرض السيارة للبيع، ثم التفاوض مع صاحب السيارة، تم تجربة السيارة يصحبها شخص تدعي أنه اخوها، وعند نزول صاحب السيارة لفتح الكراج بعد التجربة؛ لإتمام البيع الكترونيا، هربت بالسيارة. pic.twitter.com/e5PduDU8Z7 — كل شي عن الرياض (@all_alriyadh) November 27, 2021

It is reported that the owner has reported the Range Rover theft to the police, but it’s not clear yet whether anyone has been arrested.