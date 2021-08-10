Saudi Arabia: Women appointed to top positions at holy mosques for the first time

Riyadh: In order to empower women, the Saudi Arabia government has appointed educated women at the two holy mosques at Makkah and Madina.

This is for the first time that women were appointed to the country’s top religious posts. The women were appointed after the announcement of the General Presidency that 12 women who hold master’s and doctorate degree will be appointed to important positions at the presidency.

According to an Arab News report, the president of the General Presidency Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais on Sunday appointed Dr. Al-Anoud Al-Aboud and Dr. Fatima Al-Rashoud as assistants to his office.

The appointment of women in religious senior positions is part of the Saudi vision 2030 in order to benefit from their abilities in serving the visitors to both the holy mosques.

According to a report of Al Arabia TV channel, the Presidency has announced re-organization of its departments including the appointment of assistants to the president and advisors and assistance to the Presidency.

Other senior positions were given to Dr. Kamelia Al-Daadi, who was appointed assistant undersecretary for women’s administrative and service affairs, Dr. Ibtehab Al-Jeaid, who was appointed vice president of libraries and scientific research, and Dr. Norah Al-Thuwaibi, who was appointed vice president for scientific, intellectual and women’s guidance affairs.

After these appointments, the standard of the women’s care in both holy mosques will be improved. In this regard, a program under the name “Hayak” will be introduced where 320 Saudi women will be trained.