Saudi Arabia’s dress code for Formula 1 sparks controversy on social media

Riyadh: The organizers for the Formula 1 event in Saudi Arabia have sparked controversy worldwide for their dress code diktat applicable to the visitors attending the event.
Saudi Arabia will be hosting a race for the first time in the history of Formula 1. The inaugural edition of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place in Jeddah on December 5, 2021.
Formula 1 has issued a list of acceptable and non-acceptable attire by the organisers ahead of the event in Jeddah and those taking part will have to adhere to the guidelines.
Dress code for females
According to the rules, women must wear full-length trousers or overcoats and dresses which cover their knees and ensure that their tops have a “decent” neckline.
This includes— no excessive makeup, no transparent clothing, no clothing which rests above the knee, no miniskirts, no backless dresses, nothing which shows straps, no tight clothing and no bikinis.
Dress code for males
Male must also wear full-length trousers and tops which cover their forearms.
As per the circulated guidance, ripped jeans, tank tops and shorts will not be permitted.
News of these restrictions caused uproar on social media, with many fans criticising Formula 1 for racing in a country with such restrictions.
However, some defended Saudi Arabia and urged other fans to respect the country’s culture and customs.
What is Formula 1?
Formula 1 (also known as Formula One or F1) is the highest class of international auto racing for single-seater formula racing cars.
Saudi Arabia will become the 33rd country to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix after the racing organisation confirmed that the Gulf country will be part of the 2021 season. Formula 1 is yet to announce the 2021 race calendar but reports suggest that the organisers want it to take place at night under the lights.