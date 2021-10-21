Saudi Arabia’s dress code for Formula 1 sparks controversy on social media

Riyadh: The organizers for the Formula 1 event in Saudi Arabia have sparked controversy worldwide for their dress code diktat applicable to the visitors attending the event.

Saudi Arabia will be hosting a race for the first time in the history of Formula 1. The inaugural edition of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place in Jeddah on December 5, 2021.

Formula 1 has issued a list of acceptable and non-acceptable attire by the organisers ahead of the event in Jeddah and those taking part will have to adhere to the guidelines.

Dress code for females

According to the rules, women must wear full-length trousers or overcoats and dresses which cover their knees and ensure that their tops have a “decent” neckline.

This includes— no excessive makeup, no transparent clothing, no clothing which rests above the knee, no miniskirts, no backless dresses, nothing which shows straps, no tight clothing and no bikinis.

Dress code for males

Male must also wear full-length trousers and tops which cover their forearms.

As per the circulated guidance, ripped jeans, tank tops and shorts will not be permitted.

News of these restrictions caused uproar on social media, with many fans criticising Formula 1 for racing in a country with such restrictions.

Showing respect for local culture or an act of oppression?



The geopolitical economy of sport…https://t.co/pqhWu7iujO — Professor Simon Chadwick (@Prof_Chadwick) October 19, 2021

i remember some people in here said “f1 is going to play a part in saudi arabia becoming more inclusive” with their whole chest as if f1 was the embodiment of the white savior syndrome only for saudi arabia to go and issue a whole ass dress code for f1. what a situation — mary 🇺🇸🏁 (@loewshairpin) October 17, 2021

However, some defended Saudi Arabia and urged other fans to respect the country’s culture and customs.

Please stop making the Saudi Arabia dress code about sexism . They have a male and female dress code . It’s a muslim country with its own culture . Just respect it . If you can’t just don’t comment on it. Different F1 circuits have different dress codes and no one says anything — Molly (@LOVEBACKNORRIS) October 18, 2021

i've seen a lot of controversy on this app about the 'sexism' regarding the dress code at the Saudi Arabia GP. i think a lot of people are forgetting that this is a predominantly Muslim country and so it's religion must be respected. 'We Race As One' applies in all contexts + pic.twitter.com/RkU4M2Ox6L — caysi ☔️ || AUSTIN GP 🏁 (@BELL1NGHAM) October 18, 2021

maybe you don’t agree with the dress code for the saudi arabia gp, but if you are a guest in another country, you should respect their culture and traditions. don’t equate a dress code to oppression. — Holly 🏁 (@lentaholly) October 18, 2021

What is Formula 1?

Formula 1 (also known as Formula One or F1) is the highest class of international auto racing for single-seater formula racing cars.

Saudi Arabia will become the 33rd country to host a Formula 1 Grand Prix after the racing organisation confirmed that the Gulf country will be part of the 2021 season. Formula 1 is yet to announce the 2021 race calendar but reports suggest that the organisers want it to take place at night under the lights.