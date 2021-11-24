Saudi Aramco looks for investment prospect in India

Days after Reliance Industries Ltd. cancelled a deal to sell a stake in its oil-to-chemicals operation to Saudi Aramco, the Middle Eastern corporation indicated it will continue to search for other investment prospects in India, Bloomberg reported.

“India has huge long-term growth prospects,” Aramco stated in a statement on November 21. “With our possible partners, we will continue to examine new and current business prospects,” it stated.

In August 2019, Aramco signed a non-binding letter of intent for a possible 20% investment in Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals plant, valued at over $15 billion.

Reliance said it will walk out of the non-binding deal on November 26. In its statement, Reliance also stated that it will continue to be Aramco’s preferred partner in India and that it is “committed” to a deal with the company, without going into greater detail.

Whereas the other firm Aramco said, “Reliance and Aramco have a longstanding relationship and will continue to look for investment opportunities in India.”