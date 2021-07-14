Saudi authorities predict very hot weather for Hajj season



Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia experts on Tuesday said that forecasts for this year’s Hajj season predict very hot weather, with temperatures expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius in the Mashaer region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the national center of meteorology, warned of “active speed” winds that could cause dust and sand storms. He did not rule out the possibility of rain on the holy sites in Makkah, which includes Mount Arafat, Muzdalifah, and Mina, especially in the afternoon due to forming of clouds in the eastern heights of the area.

Ghulam inspected the center’s work in the holy sites and the newly launched Hajj operating room, SPA said.

“Meteorological center is ready to monitor and follow up on the latest weather conditions and phenomena at all sacred sites and coordinates around the clock with all relevant authorities and bodies,” SPA quoted Ghulam.

The head of the Mina meteorological operations center also provides weather information transmissions, daily announcements, and emergency plans in the event of severe weather conditions, he added.

King Salman assured all arrangements to serve pilgrims during Hajj

King Salman, the custodian of the two holy mosques, at the outset of the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, confirmed that the preparations of the authorities concerned with serving pilgrims have been completed. He said they will provide the highest level of care during this year’s Hajj season to ensure that pilgrims perform their rituals in a safe and healthy environment, local media reported.

King Salman, who chaired the virtual cabinet session was told that the agencies will provide pilgrims with all amenities and will also ensure their security and safety from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hajj bookings will be canceled for those who fail to get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Abdul Fattah Mashat said that the Hajj permits of those pilgrims who fail to take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be canceled.

Dr Abdul Fattah Mashat urged all aspiring pilgrims, who have Hajj permits, to take the second dose of the vaccine within the next 48 hours.

“The pilgrim can go to the nearest vaccination center and get the dose without reservation, after presenting a Hajj permit for this year,” Saudi Gazette quoted Abdul Fattah.

“This comes from the keenness of the government of the custodian of the two holy mosques King Salman to take all precautionary measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus and preserve the safety of pilgrims,” the minister said.

The Hajj season begins on July 18. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, only 60,000 people from within the kingdom will perform Hajj this year.