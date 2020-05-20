Saudi billionaire Saleh Abdullah Kamel passes away

Dubai: Saudi billionaire businessman Saleh Abdullah Kamel died on Monday at Dr Samir Abbas Hospital in Jeddah. He was 79.

Kamel had a net worth estimated at $2.6 billion (Dh9.55 billion). His vast investments were spread in 40 countries across the world.

Chairman and founder of the Dallah Albaraka Group, one of the Middle East’s largest conglomerates and a multi-national holding company, Kamel, founded Arab Radio and Television Network (ART) in 1993. He was also the chairman of the General Council for Islamic Banks and the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

According to Gulf News, Kamel served on the boards of trustees and directors in many social, charitable and cultural societies and foundations such as the Arab Thought Foundation, King Abdul Aziz and His Companions Foundation for Gifted.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.