Saudi cancels COVID-19 insurance for children travelling abroad

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has cancelled the requirement to get insurance against COVID-19 for children travelling outside the Kingdom, local media reported.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced on Thursday that children under the age of 12 are not required to obtain an insurance policy against coronavirus for travelling abroad.

In July 2021, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the requirement to submit an insurance policy approved by the Saudi Central Bank that covers the risks of COVID-19 outside the Kingdom, before travelling, in order to protect them from the virus during their travel, as it covers damages and problems resulting from the infection.

The General Directorate of Passports also announced the updated procedures for citizens travelling outside the Kingdom.

The requirements for travel are as follows:

Before travelling, make sure that the remaining period in your passport is not less than three months when travelling to Arab countries, and more than six months when travelling to other countries.

The expiry date of the national ID must be more than three months when travelling to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The national identity in Absher – Tawakkalna does not enable you to travel outside the Kingdom and you must bring the original card.

Receiving three doses, or if no more than three months have passed since receiving the second dose (with the exception of the excluded categories as shown in the Tawakalna application).