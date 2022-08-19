Saudi cancels COVID-19 insurance for children travelling abroad

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced on Thursday that children under the age of 12 are not required to obtain an insurance policy against COVID-19 for travelling abroad.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 19th August 2022 9:54 pm IST
Saudi Arabia cancels insurance for children travelling abroad
Photo: Saudi Press Agency/Twitter

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has cancelled the requirement to get insurance against COVID-19 for children travelling outside the Kingdom, local media reported.

The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) announced on Thursday that children under the age of 12 are not required to obtain an insurance policy against coronavirus for travelling abroad.

In July 2021, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the requirement to submit an insurance policy approved by the Saudi Central Bank that covers the risks of COVID-19 outside the Kingdom, before travelling, in order to protect them from the virus during their travel, as it covers damages and problems resulting from the infection.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Saudi Arabia allows children of all ages to enter Grand Mosque

The General Directorate of Passports also announced the updated procedures for citizens travelling outside the Kingdom.

The requirements for travel are as follows:

  • Before travelling, make sure that the remaining period in your passport is not less than three months when travelling to Arab countries, and more than six months when travelling to other countries.
Also Read
In a first, Saudi Arabia gets ready for pro women’s boxing match
  • The expiry date of the national ID must be more than three months when travelling to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.
Also Read
In a first, 60 Saudi Arabian women join fishery training
  • The national identity in Absher – Tawakkalna does not enable you to travel outside the Kingdom and you must bring the original card.
  • Receiving three doses, or if no more than three months have passed since receiving the second dose (with the exception of the excluded categories as shown in the Tawakalna application).

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button