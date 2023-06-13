Saudi cops arrest 3 expats in Makkah over fake Haj campaigns

Riyadh: Three expatriates were arrested by the Saudi police for running false campaigns for Haj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to take place in the kingdom later this month.

According to Saudi media reports, the three Egyptian residents were detained in the holy city of Makkah, for circulating fake campaigns for Haj on social media.

They were referred to public prosecution because the kingdom’s security agencies had urged the general public to report fake advertisements for Haj trips to authorities.

The Saudi ministry of Haj has issued numerous warnings regarding fraudulent pilgrimage campaigns.

The ministry said that official channels, including the unified number 920002814, can be used to verify companies that are licensed to organize the Haj pilgrimage.

The ministry informed that the Nusuk app and the ministry’s website are the official platforms for performing the Hajj.

Haj pilgrims from Europe, America, and Australia can register themselves through the Nusuk platform while pilgrims from Islamic nations can register themselves through the Haj affairs offices.

Saudi authorities have also cautioned that a visa for Umrah or a lesser pilgrimage would not be valid for performing Haj.

What is Haj?

Haj is an annual Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four pillars are Shahadah, Salat, Zakat and Sawm.

It is mandatory for Muslims to perform the pilgrimage once in a lifetime if they are physically and financially capable of it.