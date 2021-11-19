Saudi Arabia: Course to train men in picking 2nd wife cancelled after outrage

The course, titled “The skills of choosing a second wife”, was supposed to be held at the headquarters of the Al-Bir Association in the Al-Rass governorate in the Kingdom.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sumaya Junaid Ahmed  |   Updated: 19th November 2021 4:03 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Course on skills to choose second wife canceled after outrage
Photo: Arab News

A training course in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia designed to teach men skills of choosing a second wife sparked controversy and anger among Saudi women which later led to the cancellation of the course by organizers.

The course, titled “The skills of choosing a second wife”, was supposed to be held at the headquarters of the Al-Bir Association in the Al-Rass governorate in the Kingdom.

According to the organizers, it was scheduled to be presented by coach Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Rasheed on November 16 and 17. It was however cancelled after the anger that swept the internet.

MS Education Academy

Saudi newspaper, Al-Watan, quoted the director of the Al-Bir Association, Fahd Al-Sardah saying that they were subjected to a great societal reaction from supporters and opponents of pluralism.

According to the course advertisement, this course was intended for those who seriously consider polygamy, and for those who fear difficulties and problems in the surrounding marital experiences.

Many users shared the image of the course’s advertisement on their accounts and reacted angrily to the charity’s invitation, considering it as a call for encouraging men to marry more than once.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button