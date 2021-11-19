Saudi Arabia: Course to train men in picking 2nd wife cancelled after outrage

A training course in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia designed to teach men skills of choosing a second wife sparked controversy and anger among Saudi women which later led to the cancellation of the course by organizers.

The course, titled “The skills of choosing a second wife”, was supposed to be held at the headquarters of the Al-Bir Association in the Al-Rass governorate in the Kingdom.

According to the organizers, it was scheduled to be presented by coach Fahd bin Muhammad Al-Rasheed on November 16 and 17. It was however cancelled after the anger that swept the internet.

Saudi newspaper, Al-Watan, quoted the director of the Al-Bir Association, Fahd Al-Sardah saying that they were subjected to a great societal reaction from supporters and opponents of pluralism.

According to the course advertisement, this course was intended for those who seriously consider polygamy, and for those who fear difficulties and problems in the surrounding marital experiences.

Many users shared the image of the course’s advertisement on their accounts and reacted angrily to the charity’s invitation, considering it as a call for encouraging men to marry more than once.