Saudi crown prince announces four new laws for judicial institutions

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman on Monday announced four new laws as part of measures to reform Saudi judicial institutions and improve the “legislative environment” in the kingdom, according to an official announcement.

The new laws – the Personal Status Law, the Civil Transactions Law, the Discretionary Punishment Law, and the Evidence Law – represent a new wave of judicial reforms in the kingdom.

Prince Muhammed said in a statement that the new laws “will represent a new wave of reforms, which will contribute to the predictability of judgments, raising the level of integrity and efficiency of the performance of judicial agencies, and increasing the reliability of procedures and control mechanisms, as they are a fundamental pillar for achieving justice principles that impose clarity of responsibility limits and stability of the legal reference, including Limits individual judgment.”

A Saudi official told Reuters on Monday that establishing clear rules for four main and basic laws by applying best practices and international standards mean that the kingdom is “definitely moving towards codifying the legal system completely” to meet the needs of the modern world while adhering to the principles of Islamic law.

Muhammad Bin Salman said: “This was painful for many individuals and families, especially for women, and it enabled some to shirk their responsibilities, which will not be repeated if these regulations are approved in accordance with the legal procedures.”