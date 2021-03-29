Saudi crown prince announces massive ‘Green initiative’ to combat climate change

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman unveiled the ‘Saudi Arabia Green’ and ‘Middle East Green’ initiative on Saturday as part of efforts to combat climate change.

On Monday, Mohammed Bin Salman called the leaders of Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Sudan to discuss a massive regional tree-planting project, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Middle East Green Initiative, in partnership with the countries in the region, aims to plant 50 billion trees as the world’s largest forestry program.

SPA quoted the Crown Prince as saying that two initiatives would be taken soon, aimed at paving the way for Saudi Arabia and the region to protect the planet and combat climate change. To play a significant role in achieving global goals.

HRH Crown Prince Announces: “The Saudi Green Initiative and The Middle East Green Initiative”.https://t.co/X7EWrwPXIr#SPAGOV pic.twitter.com/KReXOSNRL8 — SPAENG (@Spa_Eng) March 27, 2021

“As a leading global oil producer, we are fully aware of our share of responsibility in advancing the fight against the climate crisis, and that, as our pioneering role in stabilizing energy markets during the oil and gas era, we will act to lead the next green era,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said during the announcement of the initiatives.

SPA said that initiative also aims “to enhance the efficiency of oil production and increase the contribution of renewable energy, in addition to multiple efforts to preserve the marine and coastal environment, and increase the percentage of natural reserves.”

The Saudi Green Initiative is part of Crown Prince Vision 2030’s plan to reduce dependence on oil revenues and improve living standards.

The Crown Prince concluded his statement by saying: “I am proud to announce the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives, but this is only a start.

The Kingdom, the region and the world needs to go much further and faster in combatting climate change. Given our starting point, beginning this journey to a greener future has not been easy.

And the Kingdom will work with all international partners to further develop these two initiatives and the various programs and timelines entailed in them.”

It is noteworthy that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz is scheduled to attend the virtual climate summit on April 22 and 23, at the invitation of US President Joe Biden, who will host.