Saudi Crown Prince announces MGI, SGI summits in Egypt

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Green Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has announced the launch of the second edition of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit and Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Prince bin Salman said, in statements carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), on Thursday evening, “The second edition of the Green Middle East Initiative summit will be launched on November 7, and the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum will be launched on the 11 and 12 of the same month in Sharm el-Sheikh.”

The summit and the forum are launched under the slogan— “From Ambition to Action”, in conjunction with the convening of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP27).

Prince Mohammed expressed his thanks to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for hosting the two events in conjunction with the convening of the international conference that brings together countries of the world with the aim of advancing climate ambitions.

The second summit of the MGI sheds light on the most prominent climate challenges facing the region and their global dimensions.

The second edition of the SGI will also bring together a group of speakers, experts and thought leaders to discuss the progress made in implementing the initiatives previously announced by the Kingdom to confront climate change.

The slogan of this year’s forum reflects the Kingdom’s vision to turn ambition into reality by promoting joint action to face climate challenges that affect the entire world.

In 2021, the Saudi Crown Prince launched these two initiatives— MGI and SGI, with the aim of strengthening the Kingdom’s efforts to combat climate change, confront environmental challenges and high temperatures.

The SGI initiative aims to plant 10 billion trees throughout the Kingdom in the coming decades, and raise the percentage of protected areas to 30 per cent of the country’s total areas, in addition to reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tons annually by 2030.

As for the MGI initiative, it aims to reduce carbon emissions in the region by more than 10 per cent of global contributions, and to plant 50 billion trees in the region, according to a program that is considered the largest tree-planting program in the world.

