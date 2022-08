Dubai: Doctors in Saudi Arabia on Sunday removed a coin from a girl’s oesophagus four years after she swallowed it accidentally.

After conducting a chest X-ray on the girl, the doctors found the coin stuck inside her body during her regular visit. The girl, an anaemia patient never complained about stomach aches nor did she inform her parents of swallowing the coin.

The patient was discharged four days after the surgery and has been recovering well, reported Gulf News.