Saudi doesn’t interfere in internal matters of any country: Islamic affairs minster

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Islamic affairs minister, Sheikh Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, has said that Saudi Arabia does not interfere in the internal affairs of any country, Saudi Gazette reported.

The minister made the remarks while speaking to Saudi Gazette after meeting the President of the Islamic Sheikhdom and Grand Mufti of Montenegro Rifaat Vizic at his residence in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro.

Al-Sheikh was in Montenegro on an official visit. He signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Islamic sheikhdom in the fields of Islamic affairs.

“The Kingdom is keen to extend a helping hand to all irrespective of religion and this is out of concern for Muslims. It is also spreading the true teaching of religion based on moderation as mentioned in the Holy Qur’an and the Prophet’s Sunnah,” Abdullatif Al-Sheikh said.

The minister further said that the Kingdom provides assistance to Islam and Muslims in all corners of the globe. “This visit comes in accordance with the leadership of the Saudi authority, as it is excited about the government assistance of the Muslims of Montenegro as well as on improving joint cooperation between the two nations.

For his part, Vizic thanked the Saudi government for its effort to serve Muslims around the world, particularly in Montenegro, adding that his country is keen to enhance cooperation with the kingdom.

The meeting was attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Albania, a non-resident in Montenegro, Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzi.