Saudi family infected with COVID-19 airlifted from India

Riyadh: A Saudi national family infected with COVID-19 has been successfully brought back to their home from India.

According to the Saudi press agency, the COVID-19 positive family was evacuated from India amid Saudi’s travel ban on the country.

إنفاذا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشـريـفين.. إدارة الإخلاء الطبي الجوي التابعة للخدمات الصحية بوزارة الدفاع تنقل عائلة سعودية مصابة بكورونا ( كوفيد 19 ) من #الهند إلى المملكة.https://t.co/IWPT8ulUu6#واس pic.twitter.com/ASQqRTbtXs — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) May 17, 2021

The medical evacuation plane arrived at Riyadh’s King Salman Air Force Base after a 15-hour flight, taking all precautionary measures to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The airlift was carried out by the air medical evacuation department of the health services at the ministry of defence following instructions from Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the guardian of two holy mosques.

So far, Saudi Arabian medical air evacuation planes have transported more than 70 COVID-19 positive cases without infecting medical or cabin crew.

On Sunday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the extension of the travel ban to India and twelve other countries, when the kingdom resumed international flights from May 17.