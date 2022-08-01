Saudi family investment office becomes biggest shareholder in Israel’s Ontonomo

Riyadh: Saudi family investment office Mithaq Capital SPC become the largest shareholder in Israeli mobility intelligence company Otonomo Technologies Ltd.

Its share in the company increased to 20.41 percent as per July 20 regulatory filling.

Otonomo is not the first company wherein Mithaq Capital SPC became the biggest shareholder. Earlier, Mithaq had become the largest stakeholder in Israeli digital advertising company, Tremor International Ltd.

Mithaq is an office for the AlRajhi family which is incorporated in the Cayman Islands. The office is headquartered in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh.

Saudi-Israel relations

Although Saudi Arabia and Israel do not have official diplomats, they both are concerned about Iran’s role in the region.

It is assumed that Israel and Saudi Arabia share security and defense links.